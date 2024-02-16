Big E Discusses The 'Layered' WWE Story Involving Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes

While it doesn't seem likely Ettore "Big E" Ewen will perform this year at WWE WrestleMania 40, that hasn't seemed to stop the New Day member from getting excited about the festivities. Appearing on WWE's "The Bump," Big E spoke about the recent developments in the storyline involving Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

"I love that the story is so layered," Big E said, referring to the promo involving Rhodes and Rollins on the most recent "WWE Raw." "There's so much history. I even think back to when Dusty was ringside, watching his two boys beat The Shield to win the tag team titles. These guys have all been in and out of each other's careers for so many years."

Big E was present for the recent WWE WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press conference, which saw the main event picture for the company's biggest show of the year take some major turns. It now appears likely that Rhodes and Rollins will team up to face The Rock and Reigns, with the singles match between Rhodes and Reigns still taking place at WrestleMania 40. While the tag match isn't confirmed for WrestleMania, it could very well take place on the first night.

Discussing the ongoing storyline, Big E stated that Rollins' support of Rhodes makes sense, as Reigns and Johnson have too much power. However, the performer pointed out that the long-term goal for most wrestlers is to get themselves in a position like Reigns and Johnson find themselves in.

"It's really this dichotomy ... which I really love, this push-pull," Big E continued. "Because who could ever blame a Roman or a Rock for being in a position like that? But for us, as hungry guys who are really there on a nightly basis really pushing the product forward, ... it's special."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Bump" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.