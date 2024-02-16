Tony Khan Announces Former WWE Star Will Appear On AEW Collision On April 420

AEW President Tony Khan likes to have themes around events that land on a certain day. The most recent edition of "AEW Dynamite" had a number of references to Valentine's Day, there is an annual "St. Patrick's Day Slam" event each March, and the final three weeks of the year come equipped with the trilogy of "Winter is Coming," "Holiday Bash," and "New Year's Smash."

Khan looks to be continuing that trend this April as an episode of "AEW Collision" lands on April 20, the day of the year most closely associated with smoking marijuana. With that in mind, Khan took to X to announce that WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam would be appearing on the show. RVD is a known advocate for cannabis use, with his legendary run in ECW having multiple references to "420," in his moves and ring gear, and was also known to enjoy smoking it before and after his matches. AEW have continued to play up to RVD's love of marijuana by having nearly all of his clips on the company's YouTube channel clocking in at exactly 4 minutes and 20 seconds.

For the AEW fans who are too impatient to wait until April 20 to see RVD back in action, they get their wish next week on "Dynamite" when he returns to AEW to team up with Hook and Hangman Page for a trios match. They will take on the team of AEW World Champion Samoa Joe, Brian Cage, and Swerve Strickland, who defeated RVD in a hardcore match on the January 31 "Dynamite" episode to earn the number one spot in the AEW rankings.