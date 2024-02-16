Speculation On The WWE Future Of Bron Breakker After Recent Segment

The WWE Universe might be patiently awaiting what Bron Breakker does next on the main roster with both Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce attempting to land his signature, but the company has provided fans with a tease for a storyline that could be in the pipeline for the former "WWE NXT" Champion. This past Friday on "WWE SmackDown" Breakker ended up receiving some advice from a certain wiseman, with Paul Heyman looking to give his thoughts to the young star. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that was more than just a fun exchange, and was potentially a subtle start of a program between Breakker and Roman Reigns down the line.

Breakker has also been wearing a "Best Spear in the business" t-shirt of late, with that being a big part of his gimmick now, which obviously ties in with the "Tribal Chief" due to the fact he uses the same finishing move. The feud will not be happening anytime soon though, with The Bloodline leader currently focusing on facing Cody Rhodes, while potential angles with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, and a singles feud with Randy Orton have all been teased.

As far as Breakker is concerned, it remains to be seen which show he will officially choose to represent or when he will transition to the main roster on a full-time basis. While WWE has been teasing him making the move, his time on "NXT" isn't done quite yet, as he and Baron Corbin won the "NXT" Tag Team Titles earlier this week.