Backstage Update On Bron Breakker's WWE Main Roster Status After NXT Tag Title Win

The February 13 "WWE NXT" was a big one for Bron Breakker, as he won the "NXT" Tag Team Championship with Baron Corbin, marking the third time in his career he has held gold. Breakker and Corbin won the "Dusty Rhodes Classic" at Vengeance Day to earn a shot at The Family, which they made good use of in this week's main event.

However, there has been some rumblings regarding Breakker's future with "NXT" following his impressive showing in the 2024 Royal Rumble, where he was drafted in at the last moment due to Brock Lesnar being pulled from the show. Many fans assumed Breakker would be heading to the main roster in the coming weeks, but now that he is a champion in "NXT" again, will that change things? According to PWInsider Elite, it won't. The report claims Breakker is still set to be at this Friday's "WWE Smackdown" in Salt Lake City, Utah, where the February 16 episode will air live, while the February 23 episode will be taped afterwards due to the roster flying to Australia after Monday's "WWE Raw" for Elimination Chamber. PWInsider Elite's report rounded off by saying if plans change regarding Breakker's future, fans will know immediately.

Similar questions were asked about Tiffany Stratton and Carmelo Hayes following their showings at the Royal Rumble, which has led to two different outcomes. Stratton has been officially moved to the "Smackdown" brand and looks to be done with "NXT" for the time being, while Hayes is set to stay in "NXT" for a little while longer as he continues to pursue "NXT" Champion Ilja Dragunov, and his former friend Trick Williams.