Rob Van Dam Believes AEW Title Has Been Held By 'Lesser Wrestlers' Than Current Star

Swerve Strickland has been a man on the rise in the last year, reaching the point where he will be in a triple threat match for the AEW World Championship at the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view. He heads into that match against Samoa Joe and Adam 'Hangman' Page, and while RVD noted Strickland isn't the most famous person on the AEW roster, RVD doesn't see that being a problem for his chances of holding the title.

"I don't know who's held the AEW belt, but I'm sure it's probably been held by lesser wrestlers than Swerve is," RVD said on "1 Of A Kind." "He's on a great path either way." So far, AEW's World Title has had a strong lineage, being held by Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, CM Punk, MJF, and Strickland's Revolution opponents Page and Joe. However, Strickland has been building up his stock with the AEW fanbase and is also a former WWE star, but RVD thinks non-fans would know other names such as Sting more, as he pointed out the reason fame can be a factor in choosing who holds the title.

"That's very seldomly the number one goal for any promoter, but it is a factor because you want to sell tickets," RVD said. RVD got the chance to see exactly what Strickland is about when they competed on "AEW Dynamite" at the end of January, where the ECW icon put over the Mogul Embassy leader in a hardcore match. "I'm looking around the dressing room and I'm thinking, 'Why not Swerve?' I'm not a promoter, but what do you want in a champion? Swerve's a great wrestler, great character, cool dude, fans love him, he's going to give you good matches," he said.



