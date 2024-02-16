Daniel Garcia Would Love To Have A Match With Rumored AEW Newcomers

2024 has started out very well for Daniel Garcia in AEW. He is within arms reach of a shot at gold, and has mixed it up with the likes of Swerve Strickland, Adam Copeland and the House of Black among others. However, he has aspirations of wrestling two athletes who could become All Elite in the coming weeks. On "Busted Open Radio," Garcia admitted he has faced almost everyone he has dreamed of in AEW, but with the arrival of Will Ospreay and the pending arrival of Kazuchika Okada, Garcia wants to test himself even more.

"I would love to step in the ring against them," Garcia said. "I feel like I had a lot of very good American style TV and pay-per-view matches, but I feel like I would get to feel what one of those Tokyo Dome main event matches feel like. I just want to see how I would respond in a situation like that, maybe when you're 25 minutes in to a match, you're exhausted and Okada is still holding you by the wrist and trying to take your head off with 'The Rainmaker.' I want to see how I would respond in that situation with them."

While Okada's AEW arrival is just a rumor at the time of writing, Ospreay will wrestle his first match for AEW since signing a full-time deal with the company at Full Gear 2023 when he faces fellow Don Callis Family member Konosuke Takeshita at Revolution on March 3. As for Garcia's match at Revolution, he has yet to be booked on the show after his number one contenders match with Adam Copeland on the February 14 edition of "Dynamite" ended in a no-contest.

