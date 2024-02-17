Two WWE NXT Stars Reportedly Injured (One Almost Immediately After Return From Injury)

WWE has had to deal with a number of injuries as of late across all three brands. CM Punk will miss WrestleMania 40 after getting injured in the Royal Rumble, Seth Rollins suffered a knee injury in his "WWE Raw" match with Jinder Mahal, and "WWE NXT" star Cora Jade got hurt just a few months after returning to TV.

The injury bug doesn't seem to be slowing down, especially in "NXT," as Jade will be joined by two more performers according to Dave Meltzer. In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer noted that Nikkita Lyons is injured once again. Lyons missed almost the entirety of 2023 after tearing her ACL and only made her return to TV in December, but with this latest setback, it's unclear when she will be ready for action.

Another "NXT" star who will be out of action for period of time is Edris Enofe. He reportedly suffered a serious injury on the February 6 "NXT" when he and Malik Blade lost to Axiom and Nathan Frazer in a tag team match. Enofe did appear on the February 13 "NXT," where he cut a promo, but looks to be out of action for the foreseeable future and doesn't have a strict timeline for when he could return. Lyons and Enofe will join Shotzi on the shelf as she reportedly went down with a knee injury during her match with Lyra Valkyria that was taped on February 13. That match will air on February 20, where fans will be hoping to get an update on Shotzi's condition. Wrestling Inc. sends our best wishes for a full recovery to all these injured stars.