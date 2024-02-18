New Update On Two Absent AEW Talents

All Elite Wrestling has a deep roster, meaning that often signed talent will find themselves with nothing to do. A new update has insight into two missing AEW talent, one recovering from injury and one seemingly just hanging out.

According to Fightful Select, Yuka Sakazaki was recovering from a neck injury last year, though she has been pitched in non-wrestling capacities during her injury hiatus. Sakazaki was briefly removed from AEW's website roster before being returned, with no update on why. Sakazaki came back from her neck injury to wrestle in November and December 2023 for Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling in Japan. Sakazaki last wrestled on American programming at ROH Supercard of Honor, where she challenged ROH Women's World Champion Athena in a losing effort. She has not wrestled on AEW programming since February of 2023, in the waning days of "AEW Dark."

Also missing from AEW programming is former Factory member Nick Comoroto. Comoroto was backstage at a recent episode of "AEW Collision," but has not wrestled for any AEW-related programming since October of 2023, when he was involved in a three-way match on an episode of "Ring of Honor." Comoroto is said to not be injured in any capacity but is simply not being used at the moment. While Factory leader QT Marshall recently departed AEW, The Factory had been dissolved long before his departure. Marshall has since rejoined the company in a non-wrestling capacity. Comoroto had previously been a constant presence on "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation" before both shows ended.