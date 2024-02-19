Controversial Former WWE Star Velveteen Dream Returns At Indie Event

Former WWE Superstar The Velveteen Dream, real name Patrick Clark, returned to the wrestling world at a Dynasty event on Saturday, competing in his first match since 2020. He got involved in the opening match and then issued an open challenge, which led to him facing Alec Odin in the main event, securing a victory.

WWE released Dream in May of 2021 following accusations of having inappropriate contact with minors in 2020. They were investigated by the company, with the findings indicating there was no wrongdoing. He was then arrested for misdemeanor battery and trespassing charges in 2022. Dream released an apology video for his professional and personal behavior back in January, and has since gone on to give more details about those situations in recent interviews.

Dynasty's decision to book him has been met with a mixed reaction, which is something that the company addressed on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Last night, we did what most others wouldn't. We took a risk on a person, & gave them an opportunity for a 2nd chance. A 2nd chance to fulfill their DREAM. We stand by that decision. Thank you to the PACKED house for last night's event! #WearetheDynasty"

Two-time WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T has advocated for Dream not giving up on wrestling after they had a personal call, but he did note that it would be hard for the former "WWE NXT" Superstar. However, Dream's recent appearance does indicate that he wants to try and continue to wrestle, but it remains to be seen whether he will get further bookings.