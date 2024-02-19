Backstage Update On AAA's El Hijo Del Vikingo Following Injury

AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo had a breakout year in companies such as AEW and ROH in 2023, thanks to his performances against the likes of Kenny Omega, FTR, and Aussie Open. He has been the top champion in AAA since December 2021 and has shown no signs of slowing down until recently, when it was reported that he suffered a knee injury at an event in Mexico.

Dave Meltzer gave an update on Vikingo's condition on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, where he confirmed that the AAA Mega Champion has suffered a meniscus injury that might require surgery. Meltzer also noted that surgery is looming in Vikingo's future, but he doesn't know when he will have it.

"The knee was already bad," Meltzer said. "[It] was probably going to need surgery at some point soon, and this may speed this up, and he may be out for a pretty long length of time." AAA has yet to comment on the extent of Vikingo's injury, but if it is as severe as Meltzer suggests, it could lead to the 26-year-old vacating his championship.

This isn't the first time Vikingo has been in the news for injury-related reasons. During an ROH taping in September 2023, he landed awkwardly on his hip after diving and left the arena in a wheelchair; however, he fully recovered in a matter of weeks. Vikingo's jaw-dropping arsenal has made him a star attraction in the United States and Mexico over the past few years, despite people like Konnan and Rey Mysterio telling him to slow down.

