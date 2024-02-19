Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Reacts To His WWE SmackDown Segment With The Bloodline

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appeared on "WWE SmackDown" last week, officially joining The Bloodline in a segment that saw him work as a fully-fledged heel, trash-talking the WWE Universe. The "People's Champion" has taken to social media to react to his appearance, where he blurred the lines between his on-screen character and the real-life version of himself.

"He's back. Greatness sins. Devil disrupts. Always speaks the truth. Even when he lies. Record setting crowd. Thank you SALT LAKE CITY. Mana. Energy. Eruption. Chills," Johnson wrote while sharing a video of his entrance.

For the first time since his return to WWE, Johnson stood side by side with the Bloodline as they told the next chapter of this storyline. The WWE legend made it clear that Cody Rhodes' story is ending, while his and Reigns' journey is just getting started. It continued his recent heel turn, which Johnson himself reportedly pitched, but it is currently unknown when he will next be on WWE television.

Neither Johnson nor Roman Reigns are expected to appear at WWE Elimination Chamber this weekend, but Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will be part of the show as guests on "The Grayson Waller Effect." While the "Tribal Chief" isn't going to be on the show, he did tease sending Paul Heyman on his behalf via a video on X. Theoretically, this could continue the build to a potential tag team match that would see Rhodes and Rollins team up to face Reigns and Johnson, but WWE's plans are unknown at this time.