Booker T Looks Back On Working With The Rock After Moving To WWE From WCW

The Rock's recent heel performances have brought a throwback feeling to the "People's Champion" which has had people reflecting on his career, which included Booker T who recalled working against him at the start of his WWE run.

"Coming in from WCW I must say that I was a little bit intimidated, I'm not going to say I wasn't," he revealed on the "Hall Of Fame." "Just because when you're coming in, you're working with the top guy in the company it's a pressure-pressure situation, it really is a lot, a lot of pressure for me to go out and have to perform at my best at my highest level."

The two men feuded over the fact they were so similar, which included the fact they have identical finishers. It led to a series of matches between them, but due to the pressure he was under, Booker T says his memory of that time was a little cloudy because he was simply concentrating on not messing up.

"I felt like I was auditioning at the same time, I really did, I felt like when I came into WWE I was auditioning. Everything was a test, everything from the beginning," Booker T said. "I was thinking about the work, I wasn't thinking about the history or how it was going to be looked [at] many, many years later or anything like that. I was just thinking about going out there and performing and performing at my highest level."

The Rock has praised Booker T for his performances at that time, claiming he was the best pure athlete he ever worked with, showcasing that the two-time Hall Of Famer was able to impress.

