Former WWE Star Paul Roma Alludes To More Severe Allegations Against Company Executives

The last several years have seen various allegations against Vince McMahon and WWE come to light, with the former CEO accused of a wide range of sexual misconduct. Last month, former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a civil lawsuit against the company, McMahon, and former executive John Laurinaitis that features allegations of sex trafficking and rape. According to former WWE performer Paul Roma while speaking to NewsNation, there are even more insidious stories that haven't yet been told publicly.

Roma declined to go into specifics of one specific story that Roma agreed was "even worse" than the Grant allegations but stated that he and fellow WWE alum Mario Mancini had recently spoken about the matter. Both men were surprised the story hadn't been made public yet but also understood why someone might be reluctant to dredge up old wounds on such an open stage. Additionally, when asked if the recent allegations against McMahon sounded like the version of McMahon that he knew, Roma confirmed that it did.

"It was pretty regular," Roma said, referring to tales of McMahon's inappropriate actions. "You heard it on a regular basis, for the most part. Then you wouldn't hear it for a while, then it would come full circle."

In addition to allegations involving McMahon himself, Roma stated that other WWE executives leveraged the careers of performers in exchange for sex. If Roma's allegations are true, it's a pattern of behavior that is also reflected in Grant's lawsuit. The former WWE star recalled some former professional wrestlers who quit the business rather than give in to the demands of company executives.