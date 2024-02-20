Kevin Nash Has High Praise For Recent Seth Rollins WWE Raw Promo

The WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event saw Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson join forces with reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, while 2024 men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes confirmed he would challenge "The Tribal Chief" for the gold at "The Show of Shows" in April. During an in-ring segment on last week's "WWE Raw," just a few days after that Kickoff presser, reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins offered to be Rhodes' shield heading into WrestleMania 40. That promo caught the eye of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, who shared high praise for the interaction on his "Kliq This" podcast.

"I thought the Rollins [promo] on 'Raw' was probably the best he's ever cut," Nash said. The former WWE Champion pointed out some of the comments that stood out to him, including Rollins telling Rhodes the glass ceiling would get thicker and the brass rings would get higher if he didn't defeat Reigns at WrestleMania 40. "He basically said to Cody, 'This is it. You got one shot left,'" Nash added.

By contrast, Nash's fellow WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray was critical of Rollins' appearance last week following the Kickoff in Las Vegas. The ECW legend couldn't believe Rollins was dancing down to the ring after that explosive happening. Bully ultimately wants Rollins' demeanor and attitude to be more serious as opposed to goofy, especially since he's World Heavyweight Champion.

