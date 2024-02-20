WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Gives Update On His Return

"WWE NXT" has been missing the dulcet tones of WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, who has been at home, recovering from a routine medical procedure. On the latest episode of "The Hall of Fame," Booker gave an update on when he'll be back.

"I'm one week out! And I'll be back at the table, doing my thing. Doing it like it supposed to be done," Booker exclaimed. "I'm coming back. I'm coming back strong in one week. I'm about a week out."

The WWE Hall of Famer says that he's already been to the gym and is strong enough to resume yardwork, which means that after on last doctor's appointment the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion will be back behind the commentary desk on "WWE NXT."

"I've been just pushing myself," Booker said. "When I find myself down, I find I push myself harder. When I got COVID the first time, I pushed through it." The WWE Hall of Famer says he tries to do his best to sweat out any medical issue.

While Booker was recovering, the safety of his training school and wrestling promotion, Reality of Wrestling, was brought into question by a former ROW trainee, Raychell Rose, who said that Booker and ROW management failed to properly address an incident where she was stalked by one of her fellow talents. While Booker did not deny the incident, he disagreed with the Rose's feelings, as he felt it was handled appropriately by himself and Reality of Wrestling.