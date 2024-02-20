Tommy Dreamer Assesses Drew McIntyre-Cody Rhodes Match From WWE Raw

The opening contest of "WWE Raw" produced a surprise result this week – with Drew McIntyre delivering a rare loss to Cody Rhodes. Since returning to action at the 2023 Royal Rumble, Rhodes has merely five losses on his record, of which only two were spawned from singles competition. Rhodes' latest loss, however, didn't come without some extenuating circumstances, as The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso aided McIntyre to victory with calculated interferences. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," ECW legend Tommy Dreamer provided his take on the Rhodes-McIntyre match.

"I thought it was a solid, solid opener. Both guys worked super duper hard," Dreamer said. "[Bully Ray] and I have both been in the ring with them, we know what they bring to the table. [It was a] very, very physical matchup. I enjoyed all the storytelling. If you can't see the resurgence in Drew, he's become next level, which is so good to see because a lot of guys, after they've been there so long, they kind of fit their role. But he's really, really stepped up, and then [we saw] a very, very surprising finish. And by surprising, I believe that's the first loss that Cody has taken in a while. [We saw the] referee distracted, a lot of good stuff to get people really, really pissed. It continues to make Drew the bad guy."

While some fans might not have been fond of seeing Rhodes lose, Dreamer argues that the interference from The Bloodline provided a plausible scenario for Rhodes to lose a match without hurting his momentum too much. Dreams also points out that the outcome also boosts fans' sympathy toward Rhodes, who continues to be one of the most beloved babyfaces on the WWE roster.

