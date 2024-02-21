Chase U Wins Tag Title Shot On WWE NXT, Get Attacked By Surprise Main Roster Team

A week after winning the "WWE NXT" Tag Team Championships, Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin have officially found themselves a pair of challengers.

During tonight's episode of "NXT," Breaker and Corbin took a moment to relish in their recent title win. Before they could properly celebrate, though, the duo were interrupted by Chase U's Andre Chase and Duke Hudson as well as Nathan Frazer and Axiom – who each staked their claim for a shot at the "NXT" Tag Team Championships. After hearing the pitches of both teams, "NXT" General Manager Ava announced that they would collide in a number one contenders match later in the show.

With a tag team title shot on the line, each team feverishly fought to secure the win. In the end, though, it was Chase U who emerged victorious after Andre Chase caught Frazer with a three-count pinfall to guarantee themselves a future shot at the "NXT" Tag Team Championships. After the match, Hudson, Chase, Frazer, and Axiom were greeted with an ambush at the hands of "WWE SmackDown" stars Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows (together known as The Good Brothers). Riley Osborne, who accompanied Chase U to the ring, was also on the receiving end of The Good Brothers' surprise beatdown.

Tonight marks Anderson and Gallows' first "NXT" appearance since October 2022, when they, along with Cameron Grimes, defeated Schism (Jagger Reid, Joe Gacy & Rip Fowler) in a six-man tag team competition.