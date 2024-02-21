Bully Ray Says There Isn't One Aspect Of The WWE Star He Doesn't Love

With his thunderous chops, drive for excellence, and continued efforts in elevating the Intercontinental Championship, GUNTHER has firmly cemented himself as one of WWE's most revered figures. For WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, this reverence for GUNTHER extends well beyond his in-ring contributions. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Ray opened up about the aspects he finds most appealing about "The Ring General." As it turns out, he enjoys all of them.

"There is not one aspect to GUNTHER's game that I am not fully immersed into," Ray said. "I love his entrance. I love the simplicity and the regalness of his gear. I love the guys that are a part of Imperium [with him]. Obviously, in the ring, GUNTHER is absolutely phenomenal. He's getting much better on the microphone. That just comes with years and years of experience and a comfort level ... Just like The Rock said, 'Enjoy the ride the Rock is going to take you on.' If there's one guy I'm willing to sit back and enjoy the ride with, it's GUNTHER, because everything that I've seen from him so far is just great stuff. I love his psychology, love the matches that he puts together."

Most recently, GUNTHER successfully defended the Intercontinental Championship against Jey Uso on this week's episode of "WWE Raw," albeit after Jimmy Uso provided a distraction. With this win, GUNTHER's run has risen to over 620 days, making him the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion within the category of single and combined reigns in WWE history.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.