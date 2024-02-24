Mark Henry Thinks This Polarizing Modern WWE Star Looks Like Owen Hart

Owen Hart's tragic story is well-known throughout wrestling media but despite the ending of his story, many fondly recall his character and how good he was in the ring.

Mark Henry recently compared WWE United States Champion Logan Paul to Hart during an episode of "Busted Open Radio," after notably making the same comparison earlier this year. According to Henry, Paul has an uncanny resemblance to Hart and joked that they'd look like brothers.

"I watch him, the way that he feels? It's very Owen Hart-like. Listen, man, I don't know his family, but he look like a Hart to me. You put him and Owen next to each other? They gonna look like brothers," declared Henry.

The Hall of Famer pointed out that the similarities go beyond just looks, as Paul has many of the mannerisms Hart had, which includes his laugh and smirks. Henry suggested that Paul could have actually studied Hart's mannerisms.

"His mannerisms are very similar to Owen's. I can't take my eyes off him. More than his mannerisms it is that damn laugh. That is Owen's laugh. That smirk, those smiles, the way that he feels like 'I know something that nobody else knows,'" said Henry. "I don't know where he got it from, I don't know if he studied it and copied it, I don't know if it's just who he is, but if it is? It's very Owen Hart-like."

Despite the star being a throwback to his late friend, Henry explained that he follows Paul simply because he's entertaining, as well as incredibly athletic.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.