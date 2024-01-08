Mark Henry Compares This Modern-Day WWE Daredevil To The Late Owen Hart

The late Owen Hart is regarded as one of the best in-ring technicians of his time, with a distinctive style of wrestling, and WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry feels that a current WWE star is somewhat similar to Hart.

Henry, during his recent discussion on "Premier Live TV," stated that the current United States Champion, Logan Paul's daredevilry inside the squared circle, seems a lot like Hart.

"He [Logan Paul] looked like an Owen clone," Henry declared. "Owen would steal the show every time. He used to have that mentality. I talked about work ethic, you would have been hard-pressed to try to find somebody to outwork Owen."

Henry had previously praised Paul after his match at Crown Jewel last year, where the YouTube personality won his first title in WWE — the United States Championship. The WWE Hall of Famer had then stated that Paul had adapted to the business quickly, be it in the ring or on the mic, and earned the faith of the WWE top brass.

The AEW star, in the same interview, also showered praise for Owen Hart's match with his brother Bret Hart at WrestleMania 10, hailing it as a pivotal moment in professional wrestling history. "Incredible," said Henry about the match. "It's a historical reference of what pro wrestling is." The match between the Hart brothers in 1994 opened "The Show of Shows," where the two put on a wrestling clinic, one that is remembered fondly 30 years later.

Logan Paul is currently enjoying his run in WWE, recently explaining why pro wrestling is the "perfect thing" for him and why he's proud to work for WWE. He will put his title on the line for the very first time later this month at Royal Rumble, where he will defend it against three-time US Champion Kevin Owens.