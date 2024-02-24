Former WWE Star Maven Opens Up About Time He Went Off-Script In A Match

Professional wrestling is a scripted form of entertainment that features quite a lot of improvisation once the bell rings. This can sometimes mean that things go off the rails. Speaking on his YouTube channel, former WWE star Maven Huffman told a story about a tryout match on a 2003 episode of "Sunday Night Heat" with independent wrestler Masada that saw the situation get out of hand.

"Masada was ... an unsigned talent," Huffman said. "He was there strictly trying to get a job. Going into this match, I knew nothing about and I had never seen him wrestling. ... I do remember how easy he was to work with and to put the match together backstage."

The recently unretired Huffman then showed a clip of their match that saw Masada take Huffman down with a neckbreaker before proceeding to try a pin attempt by placing his boot on Huffman's chest. The WWE veteran then explained that this would be seen as a sign of disrespect in a match like this and Huffman took it personally.

"I don't think he was doing it in any way to make himself look better than me, but that's still how it came across," Huffman continued. "At the time, I was the name guy, he was the guy trying to get a job, so it was something that I was not about to stand for."