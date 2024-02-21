AEW's Swerve Strickland Names WWE Legend He Still Gets Advice From

AEW star Swerve Strickland has become one of the company's biggest names since signing in March 2022, and almost two years to the day that he became All Elite, he will be challenging for Samoa Joe's AEW World Championship at Revolution. However, just because he's at the top of his game doesn't mean he's too good for advice.

During the latest "Swerve City" podcast, Strickland was asked by former WWE personality McKenzie Mitchell if his Texas Death Match with "Hangman" Adam Page catapulted him to the next level, to which Strickland gave credit to a current WWE personality for helping him reach his present level of success. "Little do people know, I still talk to Paul Heyman," Strickland said. "Just on a mentorship type state. I go to him for advice on like my promos and my segments that like ... when I was doing the home invasion segments and all this stuff, I was like 'how did this make you feel?' I would get reception back from him."

Strickland revealed Heyman told him he looks like a very intimidating person, which Strickland then applied to his ring work. This all culminated in the brutal scenes during the Texas Death Match with Page where he would staple himself to make people fear him and show how intimidating he was. The tactic clearly worked, as Strickland has been riding a wave of momentum since that match that has led him to a pay-per-view main event, but he will still have to worry about Page, who will also be in the match after their number one contender's bout ended in a time-limit draw.

