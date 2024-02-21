Video: Triple H Shares Excitement For WWE Elimination Chamber From Stadium In Perth

WWE's next main roster Premium Live Event is just days away as fans in Perth, Australia get ready to witness Elimination Chamber 2024. Some of WWE's biggest stars are set to appear, with many having already made the trip down under. One person who has already landed in Australia is Triple H, who posted a video on his X account expressing how excited he is for the upcoming show.

"Well first of all this is a beautiful stadium. It's brand new, only I think a few years old, I think right before COVID. Brand new, just a beautiful stadium. It's exciting, this is going to be an epic event. There's a lot of buzz here already in Perth. I could feel it today when we were getting off the plane and sort of going through the airport, the excitement of ... WWE actually being here, being in town. So I can imagine when this place is packed on Saturday, we'll have over 40,000 in here, it's going to be quite something."

Had a chance to check out @OptusStadium this evening. The excitement is building, #WWEChamber is going to be incredible. pic.twitter.com/TFOCkX5GOd — Triple H (@TripleH) February 21, 2024

Fans in Perth will witness two Elimination Chamber matches, with both winners moving on to WrestleMania 40 to challenge for the men's and women's WWE World Championships. On top of that, The Judgment Day will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against the New Catch Republic, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will be guests on "The Grayson Waller Effect," and Australia's own Rhea Ripley will defend the WWE Women's World Championship against Nia Jax. The match between Ripley and Jax will also mark the first time in WWE history that a match between two Australian-born stars will take place in Australia as Jax, despite being American, was born in Sydney.