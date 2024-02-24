Why Tommy Dreamer Says Heels And Faces 'Don't Seem To Matter' In AEW

AEW often operates in a world of grey when it comes to its characters, as they tend to be more well-rounded with their personalities and show differing traits rather than just fitting the classic babyface and heel roles. Those don't really seem to matter in AEW, according to Tommy Dreamer, and he believes the recent "AEW Dynamite" match between Dax Harwood and Jon Moxley was a perfect example of that.

"They went insane for that match, the match was really, really good. Mox is an excellent wrestler, Dax is an excellent wrestler, the continuation of it at the end when he got choked out," Dreamer said on "Busted Open Radio." "Interesting, I know they're also kind of feuding with the CMLL guys who are these outsiders trying to mess up the company so that was a little bit of weirdness."

The Blackpool Combat Club has been going back and forth with CMLL stars in recent times, and it hasn't always been clear who are supposed to be the babyfaces and heels in that storyline. That has become even muddier now that the group is working against FTR, but Dreamer believes sometimes you need to just forget about that when watching AEW television, because it simply isn't happening. "If it bothers you so much, then don't watch it, but if not, if you don't watch it then you're going to miss a really, really good wrestling match and that's what you saw," he said.

