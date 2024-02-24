Randy Orton Reveals Goals For Current WWE Run, Career

He has won 14 World Championships, the Royal Rumble twice, and has one of the most recognizable finishing moves in the history of professional wrestling. However, Randy Orton still has a few things that he wants to achieve in WWE. Despite having done almost everything there is to do in a WWE ring, Orton's return to action at Survivor Series 2023 saw him arrive in the Triple H era of WWE's main roster, with a number of fresh main event stars for him to get his hands on.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated ahead of this Saturday's Elimination Chamber event in Perth, Australia, a show which will feature Orton in the men's namesake match, "The Viper" detailed what he wants to do in the next few years of his career. "I'd love to win on Saturday and then win that championship another time," said Orton. "I'd love to wrestle John Cena at WrestleMania. But those aren't my biggest goals. My goal is to never take one second of this for granted. That's my number-one priority."

Orton was on the shelf for 18 months rehabbing back injuries that had plagued him throughout most of his career, and has experienced multiple issues with his shoulder in the past. However, he is now feeling better than ever and making the most of every moment he has inside the squared circle. "I'm blessed, and I don't take that for granted," said Orton. "I'm still maturing, I'm still getting my confidence back, and I feel like the best is still yet to come." If Orton wants to get back on top, he will have to go through Bobby Lashley, Logan Paul, LA Knight, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre this Saturday to earn a shot at Seth Rollins and the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

