Road Dogg Discusses Being On Board With WWE's The New Day Since 'Day 1'

The New Day is now a staple of WWE programming and has become one of the greatest factions in the history of the company. Fans have enjoyed their journey from their early heel days to dominating the tag team division and beyond, and Brian "Road Dogg" James revealed that he's been with the group from day one, quite literally, as he was involved in taping their original vignettes.

"Kofi's a good man, a good father, a good husband, a true professional, and I love Kofi Kingston," he said on "Oh You Didn't Know." "When they had the choir singing and New Day was on there I was the producer on that thing to go with them. So, I was with them on the get-go, we had a good time."

While he is a fan of Kingston, if he had it his way then the famous KofiMania storyline might never have happened. The original gauntlet match that helped to get the WWE Universe behind him heading into the 2019 Elimination Chamber was a huge moment in starting that run for Kingston, and James is grateful for the way it unfolded. But he originally wanted Big E to be put in the spot to replace Mustafa Ali, which could have changed things dramatically.

"I pitched Big E to be in that thing and to win it all, and I got outvoted and I'm so glad I did because it couldn't have happened to a nicer guy, or a more qualified one," he admitted. "I don't know, I've just always been enamored with Big E, I think he's a great guy, he can cut great promos."

