Rob Van Dam Discusses What Scott D'Amore Wanted Him To Be For Impact/TNA

Rob Van Dam has opened up about Scott D'Amore's exit from TNA Wrestling and recalled his interactions with the former TNA President.

The WWE Hall of Famer, during a recent edition of his "1 Of A Kind" podcast, remembered the conversation he had with D'Amore, prior to his return to TNA in 2019.

"One time he [D'Amore] was saying, 'You know, we're going to be doing some things. I see a spot for you here in TNA.' He came out here to Las Vegas and we met at the Nerd bar, and he had a spiel to give me, 'I see you as being like our new Sting, where you're the veteran, we don't have to work you to death,"' recalled RVD. "At the time, my back was bothering me, and I let him know upfront, 'Right now I'm a little banged up.' And we had a good talk. Obviously, it went well as I got hired and was there."

The veteran star then discussed his experience of working under D'Amore, pointing out one major issue that he had with the promotion in his two runs with them.

"Looking back at it, how was Scott to work with? It was fine. But I feel both of my runs that they respected me too much to talk to me," said RVD. "I always thought that they weren't using me in a way they would get their money back out of me. I never put my faith in it being a long-lasting thing."

The Hall of Famer, whose last run with TNA came in 2019-20, added that D'Amore was "cool" towards him and respected him. D'Amore was recently let go by the promotion after he reportedly requested for a bigger budget, and had butted heads with TNA management.