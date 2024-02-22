Kevin Sullivan Details Annoyance At WWE Fans Complaining About Roman Reigns' Schedule

Though he's now nearly in his fourth year as WWE Universal Champion and second year as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns has seen his workload decrease more and more as time goes by. After averaging 157 matches per year from 2013 to 2019, Reigns has wrestled fewer and fewer matches from 2020 on, with last year representing the lowest amount of times he's wrestled in his career, working only 11 matches.

While many wrestling fans may have a problem with that, former WCW star and booker Kevin Sullivan doesn't. In the latest episode of "Tuesdays With the Taskmaster," Sullivan found himself getting annoyed when talking about the criticism Reigns receives for working less, believing Reigns has earned the right to as much time off as he wants due to past health issues.

"You know what kind of pisses me off, when people knock Roman about how he's not there all the time," Sullivan said. "He's beaten leukemia twice. Leukemia! Guys, it ain't a cold. You're staying home from work because you've got the sniffles. This guy's taking bumps and everything else, and he's had leukemia twice...give him a break."

Reigns' battle with leukemia dates back to 2007, when he was first diagnosed with the disease after signing an NFL contract with the Minnesota Vikings. After going into remission in 2009, the disease returned in October 2018 while Reigns was WWE Champion, forcing him to miss four months before it went into remission again in February 2019. Though Reigns has remained in remission since, he would miss several months in 2020 due to concerns that his weakened immune system, caused by leukemia, would leave him vulnerable during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

