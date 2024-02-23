Mark Henry Says This AEW Star Has Put Everyone In The Company 'On Notice'

Mark Henry has praised Wardlow for "putting everybody on notice" during his promo on "AEW Dynamite" this week. The Undisputed Kingdom member pointed out he's beaten several AEW World Champions, including CM Punk, MJF, and Samoa Joe, as he vented his frustrations at being overlooked, and his words left the WWE Hall Of Famer impressed.

"There's things that are going to happen naturally and organically with Wardlow with this attitude that is going to spawn something," Henry said on "Busted Open Radio." "He looked so intense and he sounded so polished and ready for what is necessary for him to be a champion. I just pray he gets the opportunity because as a wrestling fan, I want to see it now." Henry pointed out he wanted to see Wardlow in that spot before when he was being pushed as a top babyface, but didn't get it. However, Wardlow's promo reminded Henry he does want to see it. However, he will have to be patient, as it's "Hangman" Adam Page and Swerve Strickland who will be challenging for the title at Revolution, while Wardlow is set to compete in "Meat Madness."

"There ain't many things that I've been excited for over the last couple of weeks. Wardlow's promo made me want to scrap everything and see him lined up against Joe. That's hard to do," Henry said. "I'm just waiting to see him take it now, you've gotta take it. If they're not going to give it, then go take it."

