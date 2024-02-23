Booker T Comments On Using WWE NXT Stars In Reality Of Wrestling

Ever since Booker T took on the role of being a "WWE NXT" commentator, he has brought a variety of wrestlers from the developmental brand to his own Reality Of Wrestling promotion. The likes of Axiom, Trick Williams, and Roxanne Perez have all turned up to compete for his Texas-based company, which has been mutually beneficial. "Javier Bernal, he's going to be coming in for my next show," Booker revealed to "Busted Open Radio." "To be able to work with these guys up close and personal, like Trick Williams, to be able to work with these guys and give them a little bit of something."



The wrestlers themselves manage to gain knowledge and experience working outside the WWE bubble, while Booker is able to add a little name value to his events. It's rare that WWE talent is allowed to wrestle anywhere else, but it showcases the company's trust in the two-time Hall Of Famer. He has also worked with talent at "NXT" tapings as well, often giving advice and adding nicknames and quotes to them such as Bron Breakker's, 'no bread, no water, just meat,' which Booker enjoys doing to try to make them feel good about themselves.



"That's what's really, really cool for me being in "NXT." I've got so many students down there, so many young pupils that come and pick my brain on a regular basis," he said. "I love seeing these young guys breakthrough to the next level and get the chance to do what I did, go around the world and see it. It's awesome man."

