Tony Khan Announces Sting's Final AEW Dynamite Appearance As An Active Wrestler

Fans across the world will have tissues on hand come March 3, when Sting wrestles his final professional wrestling match at AEW's Revolution pay-per-view at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Icon will defend the AEW Tag Team Championship alongside Darby Allin against The Young Bucks in a Tornado Tag Match, but before the pay-per-view, he has one more stop he needs to make.

That stop will be on the final episode of "AEW Dynamite" before Revolution. AEW President Tony Khan took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce that Sting will be making his final appearance as a professional wrestler on TBS on the February 28 edition of "Dynamite," which is set to take place at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama. Khan noted that Sting's first appearance on TBS was 36 years ago, and that it will be a big night for fans attending live and for those tuning in to watch. At the time of writing, the only other segment announced for the February 28 edition of "Dynamite" is Will Ospreay's first appearance for the company since signing his contract with the company back at Full Gear 2023.

Sting has had some very memorable moments on "Dynamite" over the years, with his AEW Tag Team Championship win being the latest. With Darby Allin by his side, he has jumped off of various balconies in arenas across America during his matches against the likes of the Andrade Family Office and the Don Callis Family, wrestled FTR in front of 20,000 people at Arthur Ashe Stadium, and teamed with CM Punk in the very same arena that will host his final wrestling match.