Seth Rollins Gives Update On Injury Recovery Timeline At WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

Appearing alongside Cody Rhodes on "The Grayson Waller Effect" as part of Elimination Chamber, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin'" Rollins responded to a question from Waller about who he wanted to see win the Men's Elimination Chamber match win a non-answer. Instead, he said, he had a scoop.

"I am just days away from being medically cleared to compete," Rollins proclaimed. "Whoever wins that Chamber match coming up [and] goes on to WrestleMania to take a crack at my World Heavyweight Championship, they don't stand a chance!"

Waller's tag team partner, Austin Theory, wasn't impressed, reacting to Rollins' announcement with a "Cool story, bro." From there, all kinds of needling from Theory would end in Rollins tossing him into a GWE sign in the corner, eating a Cody Cutter, and taking a Stomp from the nearly-cleared champion to end the segment, which also featured a challenge from Rhodes to none other than The Rock anytime between now and WrestleMania.

Rollins was injured on the January 15 episode of "Raw" while defending his title against Jinder Mahal. The nature of the injury was revealed to be a Grade 2 MCL tear and a partially torn meniscus in his left knee, originally potentially threatening to keep him out of WrestleMania 40, but now we know, according to the man himself, that his return to action is imminent.