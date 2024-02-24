Saraya Announces Brother Zak Knight Has Signed With AEW In Backstage Rampage Segment

Former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya has had a bit of a rough time recently onscreen. She lost her title to Hikaru Shida in October 2023, she lost her friendship with Toni Storm when the current champion became "Timeless," and has recently lost her friendship with Ruby Soho over Soho's romantic connection with "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker. However, when she can't count on her friends, she always has her family to fall back on. On last night's "AEW Rampage," Saraya revealed in a backstage segment that her brother Zak Knight has joined the company. Saraya declared to Renee Paquette that she would have loved to set Soho up with her brother, something Harley Cameron agreed with, who also mentioned that she finds the entire Knight family attractive, earning a spraying from Saraya.

Known sometimes as Zak Zodiac, Knight has wrestled primarily in the United Kingdom throughout his career for companies like WAW, SWA, and RevPro, while also making cameo appearances for international companies like NJPW and WWE. Over the past few months, Knight has been racking up wins in ROH, where he has put together a three-match winning streak since his debut, defeating the likes of Peter Avalon, Aaron Solo, and Jon Cruz, and will be hoping to translate that success to AEW proper.

Now that he has joined the company, Knight joins the likes of Bryan Keith and Queen Aminata as people who have signed with AEW in 2024. They could be joined by names such as Mercedes Mone and Kazuchika Okada in the coming weeks, and potentially many more, as Tony Khan has mentioned he is very excited to explore the free agent market in the next few months.