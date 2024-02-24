Photo: Triple H Congratulates Top WWE Star On Major Elimination Chamber Victory

WWE's second main roster Premium Live Event of 2024 is in the books, and it's safe to say a lot of fans were very pleased with how Elimination Chamber played out. Over 52,000 fans packed the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia to witness the next stop on the Road to WrestleMania, but if there is one person on the roster that everyone in the stadium was firmly behind, it was Rhea Ripley. "Mami" not only successfully defended her WWE Women's World Championship against Nia Jax, who is also an Australian-born wrestler, but did it in the main event of the show. Once she got backstage, she was congratulated by Triple H, who posted a picture with Ripley on his X account, which you can see below.

Triple H also wrote a heartfelt message that read "What a week it's been for [Rhea Ripley]. She's a main event Superstar anywhere in the world...but this homecoming just turned things up a notch. Congrats to your Women's World Champion. Next stop: [WrestleMania 40]."

Earlier in the evening, Ripley found out who she would be facing at WrestleMania 40, as Becky Lynch won the women's Elimination Chamber match to become the number one contender to Ripley's title. Lynch snuck in right at the end of the match to pin Liv Morgan and pick up the victory, mere moments after Morgan eliminated Bianca Belair. Elsewhere on the show, Seth Rollins also learned who his opponent would be at WrestleMania 40, as Drew McIntyre reigned supreme in the men's Elimination Chamber match by last eliminating Randy Orton (with a little help from Logan Paul's brass knuckles) to book his spot on the two-night extravaganza in Philadelphia.