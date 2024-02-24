Video: Becky Lynch Makes Bold Promise To Rhea Ripley After WWE Elimination Chamber

Elimination Chamber 2024 was a very successful event for the WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and "The Man" Becky Lynch. Ripley successfully defended her title in the main event against Nia Jax, while Lynch outlasted five of WWE's best in the women's Elimination Chamber match to become the number one contender to Ripley's title at WrestleMania 40.

As Ripley was celebrating her big win in front of 52,000 screaming Australians, as well as a big fireworks display, Lynch was watching on from the crowd, where WWE cameras managed to grab a quick word with her, and it's safe to say that Lynch only has one thing on her mind. "Enjoy your fireworks now Rhea because they're going to be going off for me at WrestleMania. It's official; Mami versus The Man." Lynch knows what it takes to get it done on the biggest stage, as she will forever be known as the first woman to win the main event of WrestleMania, defeating both Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in 2019.

When it comes to history between Ripley and Lynch, the two women have crossed paths on a number of occasions in tag team bouts, Royal Rumbles, and WarGames matches. However, they have only ever had one televised singles match against each other. The match in question was the opener of the November 20, 2019 edition of "WWE NXT," while Lynch reigned as the "WWE Raw" Women's Champion. The match would ultimately end in a no contest, as Ripley was gunning for Shayna Baszler's "NXT" Women's Championship at the time, a title she would win just a few weeks later. However, there will have to be a winner when the two meet at WrestleMania 40.