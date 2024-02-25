AEW's Kenny Omega To Host Launch Stream For Popular Video Game Franchise

Kenny Omega may be on the sidelines in AEW due to a diverticulitis diagnosis, but the former AEW World Champion is keeping busy while he's away. Omega announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he will be hosting a launch stream for a new video game.

"Very excited to announce that I'll be hosting the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth launch stream! The One Winged Angel is coming," Omega posted. The game is the second in a planned trilogy of games by Square Enix, remaking the popular 1997 game. Omega will be hosting the stream alongside Naomi Kyle, a talent for IGN Entertainment. The launch stream will take place February 28 at 1 p.m. Pacific time on SquareEnix's YouTube and Twitch channels, according to the graphic in Omega's post.

Very excited to announce that I'll be hosting the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth launch stream! The One Winged Angel is coming.@SquareEnix @finalfantasyvii #FF7R pic.twitter.com/yneWWwATu0 — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) February 24, 2024

Omega, an avid video game enthusiast, famously modeled his finisher, The One-Winged Angel, after one of the game series' most popular characters, a "fallen angel" named Sephiroth, who appears in the game with one wing. Omega has even used music from the game and dressed up as the character during ring entrances, like at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, as one fan noted in the post's replies.

A founding member of All Elite Wrestling, Omega is currently out of action "indefinitely" due to diverticulitis. Before the diagnosis, he was set to challenge then-AEW World Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill alongside fellow Golden Jet teammate Chris Jericho at the December pay-per-view, Worlds End. There is currently no timetable for Omega's return to the ring.