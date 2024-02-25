WWE's Bruce Prichard Hates This Performance In The Iron Claw Movie

"The Iron Claw," a wrestling-inspired film about the infamous Von Erich family and their "curse," took the box office by storm when it was released over the holidays. The film portrays the Von Erich brothers as they move through the professional wrestling world in the 1980s. The film received positive reviews from critics, however, there is one person in the current wrestling landscape who wasn't impressed with one depiction. WWE executive Bruce Prichard recently said on his "Something to Wrestle" podcast that one character in particular could have been portrayed much better.

"Look, man, it's a movie. It was a drama. It was a drama about a tragic family that just dealt with one hit after another after another after another. The Ric Flair guy was awful," he said. "I think you could have found about 100 more that could actually do, 'Wooo!' and actually do Ric."

Prichard joked with host Conrad Thompson that they know a Flair look-a-like who "could have done a better job." He went on to say that "The Iron Claw" isn't all that it appears to be on the surface. He said it was a movie about a family with a father who demanded that his kids do what he wanted them to do.

"It was just a tragic story and that's the way you have to look at it going into it," he said. "If you're going into it for a wrestling movie, you're going to the wrong movie. And if you're looking for facts, you're going to the wrong movie."

"The Iron Claw" stars Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich and Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich. Former AEW World Champion MJF appears briefly as Lance Von Erich. MJF is also listed as an executive producer on the movie. "The Iron Claw" is still available in select theaters before it is set to stream on HBO Max, according to Forbes.