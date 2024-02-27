Carlito Speaks On 'Big Dream' He Got To Realize At WWE WrestleMania

In an emotionally charged moment on the WrestleMania 25 pre-show, the WWE Universe witnessed the culmination of a long-time dream for Carlito and his real-life brother, Primo, as they defeated John Morrison and The Miz to become the Unified WWE Tag Team Champions. This triumph was not just a professional achievement for the brothers, it was a shared vision realized on "The Grandest Stage Of Them All."

During a recent interview with "Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw," Carlito reflected on this special occasion, and the great joy he took in also being able to see his cousin, Epico, work his way up the WWE system shortly after that. "It was fun. It was great to have those guys with me, and like I said, at WrestleMania too. Especially if you're a wrestling fan, for brothers, that's kind of like one of their biggest dreams is to be in a tag match or wrestling each other. So the fact that we could do that at WrestleMania is one of my favorite moments I think I've had."

In the months following WrestleMania 25, Carlito and Primo maintained their positions at the top of the tag team division with victories over the likes of Chavo Guerrero and Jamie Noble, Charlie Haas and Shelton Benjamin, and Matt Hardy and William Regal. Their reign, however, eventually came to an end at WWE The Bash in June 2009, when Chris Jericho and Edge dethroned them in a triple threat tag title match that also included Cody Rhodes and Ted DiBiase Jr.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.