Backstage News On Sting's Recent AEW Match

Sting is currently on the road to retirement and all eyes will be on him next weekend at AEW Revolution, where he will compete in his final match. While he has been wrestling sporadically in recent months, the focus is on keeping him fully fit and healthy, which is why fans were shocked with the spot he was involved in on "AEW Dynamite: Homecoming" against Powerhouse Hobbs and Konosuke Takeshita.

The finish saw him hit his Scorpion Death Drop off a ledge, crashing through a few tables outside the ring. It was a huge bump for him to take, and according to "Fightful Select," there were some backstage who pushed for Darby Allin to take that bump instead of him. Allin is notorious for pushing his body to the extremes with those types of spots and is much younger than Sting.

However, it was "The Icon" who took the bump and that's because he was insistent on him being the person to hit the move. It was the big talking point after the match, which made it worthwhile. Sting walked away from that high-risk move unscathed, as he and Allin went on to compete again and win the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

The WWE Hall of Famer will now be focusing on his final week as an in-ring competitor, which will be capped off with the pay-per-view at the weekend, where he and Allin will take on The Young Bucks. It has also been confirmed that Sting will be appearing on "AEW Dynamite" this week.