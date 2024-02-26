Bobby Roode Picks Current WWE Star As His Dream Last Match Opponent

Bobby Roode's future as an in-ring talent remains up in the air due to an injury, but he has named one WWE star he'd like to face if he ever returns to the ring.

Roode, who hasn't competed since 2022 due to injury, has admitted that AJ Styles would be his perfect final opponent.

"You never know. I really wanted that, I really did," he told "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" about wrestling Styles. "There was a moment in the last Royal Rumble I did, the one in St. Louis. I think I came in early, four maybe, and we had a moment, AJ and I had a moment, and there was some rumblings, people kind of remembered, but it quickly went away I got eliminated or whatever."

Roode confirmed that he's recently received the green light to wrestle again which has had fans speculating about what a potential retirement match could look like if he did get back into the ring. He believes there has to be a compelling story for him to face his former TNA rival, whom he hasn't wrestled in a singles match in WWE.

"I'm all about story, there's got to be a reason, right? There's got to be people who need to be emotionally invested in this, I want people to care, I want some meat on the bone there," Roode said. "I think AJ would definitely be that guy, we never had the opportunity to work in a singles match."

Since Roode's injury, he has been working for the company as a backstage producer, which is a role he wanted when joining WWE, and stated that he is happy in his new role.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.