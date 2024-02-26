Randy Orton Says This John Cena Character Is Exactly The Guy He Traveled With For WWE

While he's spent most of his career within the squared circle, Randy Orton is no stranger to giving acting a try, from appearing as a man who'd "go to the papers if he had to" in "That's What I Am" to lead roles in WWE Studios action films like "12 Rounds 2: Reloaded" or "The Condemned 2." While Orton realized those long hours on set weren't for him, that doesn't mean he begrudges two of his former rivals, John Cena and Dave Batista, from making it big out in Hollywood.

In an interview with "WrestleRant," Orton talked about how proud he was of both Batista and Cena for their success, and how much he enjoys seeing movies from both whenever he turns on a streaming service. While both Batista and Cena are now established in Hollywood, however, Orton feels that Cena is only going to get bigger due to his comedic sensibilities, with Orton noting that Cena's sense of humor was very similar to one of Cena's most famous roles.

"Peacemaker was made for him," Orton said. "That role was almost written for him. The way he acts in that, that's the Cena that I used to ride up and down the highways with, going downtown and having all these rivalries with. So it's great to see."

Orton will eventually get to see more of Cena in his "Peacemaker" role, as the HBO series was renewed for a second season back in 2022. Production for the series has since been delayed both due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA Strikes in 2023, as well as the development of the new DC Universe under the stewardship of "Peacemaker" writer/director James Gunn.

