WWE Star Austin Theory Explains How Segment With The Rock Benefited Hollywood Star

Last September, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made a surprise appearance on "WWE SmackDown," with the veteran interrupting a segment that featured young WWE star Austin Theory. The Rock, as he is wont to do, verbally pulverized Theory before delivering a People's Elbow. Speaking with Australia's The West Sport, the former WWE United States Champion explained why he feels that Johnson was the one who benefitted from the segment.

"I was out there with Pat McAfee, doing my own thing, but The Rock came out because The Rock wants to be popular again," Theory said. "For me, it was just another day at work, you know? But for The Rock, look what it's done for him."

Theory pointed out that, in the months following the "SmackDown" appearance, Johnson became a board member of TKO. According to the 26-year-old, that was at least partially due to himself, as Johnson was "inspired" by Theory in their segment.

"I was just nervous that Dwayne would feel like he was so overshadowed by me," Theory continued. "I was thinking he would feel that, but I went out there and made him feel like somebody. I made him feel special and I think that's what got his feet under him again. And now he wants to come back and play WWE superstar."

Briefly dipping out of character, Theory opened up and stated that he greatly enjoyed the "SmackDown" interaction with Johnson. The former member of The Way said that the moment allowed him to feel like his eight-year-old self again while living out his dream on a grand stage.

