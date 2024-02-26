AEW's Thunder Rosa Details The Different 'Look' She Sees In Sting's Eyes

Sting is currently gearing up for his retirement match at AEW Revolution. However, Thunder Rosa believes we saw a different side of "The Icon" on last week's "AEW Dynamite," as he gets ready to team with Darby Allin to defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Young Bucks at the pay-per-view on March 3.

"I think this is the first time that I've seen Sting not being Sting, especially for what he was talking about and mentioning the death of his father," she said on "Busted Open Radio." "There was a certain look in his eyes that we probably haven't seen in his whole entire career... It was definitely not something the people were expecting to see."

Sting didn't appear live on the show last week due to his father's passing, but he and Darby Allin did tape a segment. During that, Sting spoke openly and honestly about his life and family while showcasing anger toward his upcoming opponents, which certainly got people talking. Sting was honest about what he's been going through as he prepares to retire, promising that The Young Bucks must prepare for the fight of their lives.

"When you show the amount of vulnerability he was able to show at this point, I think it makes it even more special for him because he has to prove that no matter what, he's going to finish this chapter of his story, and he's going to do it the right way," Rosa said. "There's going to be violence. So, that aspect was what grabbed my attention more than anything else that he said."

