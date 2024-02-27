Wrestling World Reacts To The Death Of Ole Anderson

Ole Anderson WWE/PWI
By Samantha Schipman/

On Monday, the legendary Ole Anderson died at the age of 81. He was a founding member of the Four Horsemen and the Minnesota Wrecking Crew with his kayfabe brother, Gene. After his in-ring career was over, he was a booker for Georgia Championship Wrestling and Jim Crockett Promotions. Later, Anderson held an executive position in WCW.

During this past week's "WWE RAW," Michael Cole acknowledged Anderson's death on air before a graphic was shown. Anderson famously hated Vince McMahon (and vice versa) after he took over GCW in 1984.

At the same time, WWE posted about Anderson's death, as did AEW and NWA.

Fellow Horsemen, Ric Flair said that he was "forever grateful for giving me the opportunity to become who I am today." Veteran journalist Dave Melzter commented on the impact of Anderson on the pro wrestling industry.

Dave LaGreca reflected on Anderson being one of his first guests on "Busted Open". 

Several wrestlers also reacted to Anderson's death.

As of this writing, no cause of death has been given. Anderson was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2007.

Comments
Recommended