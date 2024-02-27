Wrestling World Reacts To The Death Of Ole Anderson

On Monday, the legendary Ole Anderson died at the age of 81. He was a founding member of the Four Horsemen and the Minnesota Wrecking Crew with his kayfabe brother, Gene. After his in-ring career was over, he was a booker for Georgia Championship Wrestling and Jim Crockett Promotions. Later, Anderson held an executive position in WCW.

During this past week's "WWE RAW," Michael Cole acknowledged Anderson's death on air before a graphic was shown. Anderson famously hated Vince McMahon (and vice versa) after he took over GCW in 1984.

WWE is saddened to learn that Ole Anderson has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Anderson's family, friends, and fans. pic.twitter.com/LmG4sCKu3y — WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2024

At the same time, WWE posted about Anderson's death, as did AEW and NWA.

AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of the legendary Ole Anderson. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/xAJbZ8OeSs — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 27, 2024

The NWA sends its condolences to the family, friends and fans of the legendary Ole Anderson pic.twitter.com/omiMZIAdmN — NWA (@nwa) February 27, 2024

Fellow Horsemen, Ric Flair said that he was "forever grateful for giving me the opportunity to become who I am today." Veteran journalist Dave Melzter commented on the impact of Anderson on the pro wrestling industry.

Sorry to hear about the death of Ole Anderson. One of the major characters in pro wrestling of the 70s and 80s. Excellent talker and great heel. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) February 27, 2024

Dave LaGreca reflected on Anderson being one of his first guests on "Busted Open".

R.I.P. to the legendary Ole Anderson. One of my first interviews on @BustedOpenRadio was with him and I will never forget it. pic.twitter.com/AM7mydeFpp — Dave LaGreca (@davidlagreca1) February 27, 2024

Several wrestlers also reacted to Anderson's death.

From someone I watched wrestle as a child and grew to know as an adult, Ole Anderson was a tough old cat. RIP Ole, you were one of a kind. pic.twitter.com/KbUrvp5u9t — Brad Cain aka Lodi (@Lodi1Brad) February 27, 2024

I watched him wrestle thousands of times He was great at his job Heel or babyface RIP Ole Anderson pic.twitter.com/d4A4pzMmyd — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) February 27, 2024

Saddened to hear about the passing of Ole Anderson, our condolences to his family, friends and fans. Here's a video of him tagging with Gene Anderson to take on Paul and Jimmy Snuka:https://t.co/JHmYVtcz3X pic.twitter.com/CXe7TqLodR — Mr. Wonderful Paul Orndorff (@Pau1Orndorff) February 27, 2024

Today we lost a man who revolutionized this great sport with his no nonsense, hard hitting wrestling style and creative input for several territories in the 70s, 80s, and 90s. My condolences are with family and loved ones of Mr. Ole Anderson #WWERaw #WWENXT https://t.co/QEornuILe2 — Brooks Jensen (@BrooksJensenWWE) February 27, 2024

Godspeed, Ole Anderson. My heart goes out to his family and friends. Grateful for your myriad contributions to our sport. Rest well, sir. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/e3g53K043p — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) February 27, 2024

As of this writing, no cause of death has been given. Anderson was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2007.