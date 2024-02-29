AEW's Julia Hart Opens Up About Joining House Of Black

AEW TBS Champion Julia Hart has become one of the most promising performers in AEW after she decided to join the House of Black, and she has now revealed how she joined the faction.

Hart was sprayed in the face with Malakai Black's poison mist at the end of 2021, and eventually let the darkness take over, persuading her to join forces with Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King. It's a decision that has led to her winning the TBS Championship she currently holds, and in a recent Vlog with Thunder Rosa where they enjoyed some tacos, Hart gave some insight into how she joined the group.

"I was like, 'What if I join [the group]?" Hart said. "I was actually scared to tell [Black], I told Jerry Lynn, Jerry told him for me and then Malakai came up to me and was like, 'You don't like the cheer stuff?' and I was like, 'No.'"

Having been a cheerleader before her time in wrestling, as well as portraying a cheerleader in her early days in AEW, Black asked Hart to prepare a promo for him to see what she was made of. Once Black saw Hart's work, he immediately agreed, and she became a full-time member of the group at Double or Nothing 2022.

One of the things that Hart has managed to nail down in the eyes of the fans is her entrance. She revealed that the idea for her entrance came a long time after she joined the group. Hart even went as far as to say that when she used to sit on the ring steps during matches, she didn't know what she was going to do later down the line. Fortunately for Hart, everything worked out for the best, and her stock has risen considerably, recently passing the three-month mark as TBS Champion.

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.