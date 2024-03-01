Thunder Rosa Ponders Her Career, Place In AEW

AEW star Thunder Rosa has explained the change in her mentality following her return to the ring and pondered about her current standing in AEW.

Rosa mentioned that her second time around with AEW has been much more enjoyable. During her first stint, she found herself constantly thinking about her next move. However, after her return, she has focused on the present, contemplating what she can do to stand out in a division where every woman aspires to climb the ladder and reach the top.

"To make everybody see what I see in myself in the mirror and what I see in myself [with what] I do in the ring," she said on "Busted Open." "I don't know, it's very interesting where I am in my career and again, I think the bottom line for me, more than anything else, is that I thank the universe and I thank god for the opportunity to step in the ring every time. Because I never know if that's going to be the last one. And I want people to understand that and I'm not playing the victim. On the contrary. I work my a** off on everything I do because the competition is big and the competition is good. I'm competing with very, very young, hungry women in the division and we all want the same."

Former AEW Women's World Champion Rosa is in her second run with the company after returning from over 16 months out of action due to a serious back injury. The star made her return on the December 23 episode of "AEW Collision" in a tag team match with Abadon.

Rosa is looking to get back in the AEW Women's World title picture, and win back the title she held for 172 days.