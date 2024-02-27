WWE Smackdown Ratings Report 2/23/2024

With The Rock now appearing semi-regularly, and the issues between Cody Rhodes and The Bloodline heating up once more as WrestleMania draws closer, "WWE SmackDown" has found itself on a hot streak with the ratings throughout February. At least for one week, however, the streak cooled off just a tad.

Wrestlenomics reports that Friday's "SmackDown," drew 2.272 million total viewers and 0.62 in the all-too-important 18-49 demographic. While a respectable number by normal standards, this was a down week by "SmackDown" standards, with total viewership dropping 11% from the previous week's 2.555 million viewers, while 18-49 was down 17% from last week's 0.75. One possible disadvantage "SmackDown" may not have had compared to previous weeks is that this wasn't a live episode, with the show being taped the week prior due to WWE traveling to Australia for the Elimination Chamber PPV. Another factor could be the absence of several key stars, including Rock, Roman Reigns, and Rhodes from the broadcast.

"SmackDown" started off with a mixed bag in QH1 for Tiffany Stratton vs. Liv Morgan, with its 2.37 million serving as the high point for total viewers, while its 770K viewers in 18-49 was the low point for the key demo. After drawing 2.35 million for QH2, the show settled between 2.20 and 2.27 million total viewers and 785K and 855K in 18-49 for the rest of the show, with the 855K high point coming in QH7 for an AOP vs. Street Profits match, and a backstage segment featuring Bayley and Dakota Kai. The show would close with 2.27 million and 817K in 18-49 for Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight, along with a post-match angle involving them and their fellow participants in the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber match.