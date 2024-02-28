Jake 'The Snake' Roberts On Working Alongside Longtime WWE Exec Kevin Dunn

For 30 years, Kevin Dunn served as an executive producer for WWE's flagship show, "WWE Raw," which first hit televised screens on the USA Network in 1993. Amidst his long tenure, Dunn was also appointed to other backstage roles, such as WWE's Executive Producer and Chief of Global Television Distribution. On a recent episode of "The Snake Pit," WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts shared some insight into his relationship with Dunn, along with the influence that Dunn carried behind the scenes.

"He had a lot of influence. Without him, you don't get on [television], because he's slicing and dicing," Roberts said. "He had a lot to do with it — the overall product — and did a great job too."

When asked about his personal interactions with Dunn, Roberts noted that they "never had an issue" with one another and had a rather good rapport. Roberts' initial WWE run spanned six years (1986-1992), before he returned to the company in 1996 for another one-year stint, beginning with an appearance at the ninth annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view. During this comeback, Roberts wrestled on "Raw" on a handful of occasions, one of which saw him defeat Hunter Hearst Helmsley (Triple H) in the first round of the 1996 King of the Ring tournament.

In December 2023, Dunn officially departed from WWE, signaling the beginning of his professional retirement. The following month, WWE brought aboard sports media veteran Lee Fitting, who previously managed the production of notable telecasts such as the "College Football Playoff," "Monday Night Football," and "College GameDay." Since moving to WWE, Fitting has now taken on the role of Head of Media and Production.

