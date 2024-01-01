Nick Khan Sends Memo To WWE Employees Following Kevin Dunn's Departure

Of all the happenings to occur in wrestling this past weekend, none came out of nowhere more than the report that Kevin Dunn had given his notice to WWE, effectively ending his 40+ year stint with the promotion. But as Dunn sails off into retirement, the WWE is making sure it's known, at least internally, how respected he was in his role as the company's Executive Producer and Chief of Global Television Distribution.

Fightful Select reports that a memo was sent out from WWE President Nick Khan to WWE employees today, confirming Dunn's departure. Khan had nothing but praise for Dunn, effectively calling him the right-hand man of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon as McMahon built WWE into what Khan called a "global sports entertainment juggernaut." Khan gave his opinion that no other product's production comes close to the look and feel of WWE, something he credited to both Dunn and his production team. He also stated that WWE would forever be grateful to Dunn and that he'd always be a member of WWE's family.

With Dunn's departure comes uncertainty, something Khan also addressed after speaking about Dunn. He revealed that he and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H would be holding two in-person meetings today, first with the WWE media team, and then later with WWE talent. Both meetings will take place at the sight of tonight's "WWE Raw" in San Diego, California. Khan closed the memo by stating he looked forward to seeing everyone there, and to WWE "crushing 2024 together."

Whether Khan and Triple H will announce a replacement for Dunn's role today or not remains unclear. Previous reports had suggested that numerous people would share Dunn's responsibilities for the time being until a permanent replacement was hired.