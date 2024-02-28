Seth Rollins Says Conor McGregor Would Need A 'Roman Reigns-Like Schedule' If Joining WWE

As previously illustrated by the likes of Ronda Rousey and Matt Riddle, it is not uncommon for MMA fighters to make a transition into the world of professional wrestling. And given that WWE and UFC are now under the same umbrella through the TKO Group Holdings, the possibility of future crossovers has seemingly increased even higher. During a recent interview with "Submission Radio," WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins shared his thoughts on potentially seeing former UFC Featherweight Champion Conor McGregor join WWE following the conclusion of his MMA career.

"Maybe. Never say never, but he would have to be on a Roman Reigns-like schedule," Rollins said, referring to Reigns' ongoing part-time contract with WWE. "He'd be showing up every 6 months to have a match. He'd be on that Logan Paul contract. I don't know that doing what I do would be for Conor McGregor. It's tough dude. It is a difficult transition to make. So if he would want to give it a shot, we'd love to have him, but I don't know, man. I couldn't jump into their world and do what they do, so I would not expect them to be able to do the same with us."

While McGregor has been out of action since July 2021, he was called out by fellow UFC fighter Michael Chandler on a recent episode of "WWE Raw." There, Chandler vibrantly urged McGregor to get his "candy-a** back to the Octagon," as they've got unfinished business to take care of.

